Dollar Gains 0.13% to 149.23 Yen -- Data Talk

10/18/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 149.23 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.13% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for 10 straight sessions

--Up 3.53% over the last 10 sessions

--Largest 10-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market rose for 13 straight sessions

--Up 18 of the past 22 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 32.32% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 30.47% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.11% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 29.65% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-18-22 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.1322 Delayed Quote.-16.91%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.7272 Delayed Quote.-8.75%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.17% 0.98609 Delayed Quote.-13.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.012153 Delayed Quote.-9.49%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.52% 0.56864 Delayed Quote.-18.44%
