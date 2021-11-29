Dollar Gains 0.14% to 113.53 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.53 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.14% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 1.64% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 10.53% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.83% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.43% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.89% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-21 1735ET