Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.15% to 111.28 Yen -- Data Talk

09/30/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.28 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This quarter the dollar gained 0.15% vs. Japanese yen

--Up for three straight quarters

--Up 7.71% over the last three quarters

--Largest three quarter percentage gain since Friday, June 30, 2017

--This month the dollar gained 1.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage gain since Wednesday, June 30, 2021

--Up for two straight months

--Up 1.45% over the last two months

--Largest two month percentage gain since Wednesday, June 30, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine months

--Today the dollar lost 0.62% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 0.62% from its 52-week high of 111.973 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 8.34% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 5.43% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.71% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1735ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:56pMerck to buy Acceleron for about $11.5 billion in rare disease drug push
RE
05:56pPhillips 66 to cut 30% greenhouse gas emissions by 2030
RE
05:54pWells Fargo must face shareholder lawsuit alleging compliance failures
RE
05:53pGM, Ford extend some production cuts due to chip shortage
RE
05:46pBiden prepares to scale back lofty goals as signature spending plan under threat
RE
05:42pUtilities Down As Traders Hedge On Yields, Legislative Outlook - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:41pHealth Care Down, But Not By Much, As Deal Activity Cushions Losses - Health Care Roundup
DJ
05:39pCommunications Services Flat On Rotation Out Of Growth Sectors - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:38pTech Down, Compounding September Losses -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:38pFinancials Down On Foggy Treasury Yield, Legislation Views -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How global supply chains are falling out of fashion
2Golar LNG : Fixed income investor calls, contemplated bond issue and ne..
3Analysis-Growth funds among Q3 winners for U.S. investors as COVID worr..
4Analysis-U.S. Fed navigates policy minefield with impending digital dol..
5Wall St slides, S&P 500 posts worst month, quarter since COVID outbreak

HOT NEWS