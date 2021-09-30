Dollar Gains 0.15% to 111.28 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.28 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This quarter the dollar gained 0.15% vs. Japanese yen

--Up for three straight quarters

--Up 7.71% over the last three quarters

--Largest three quarter percentage gain since Friday, June 30, 2017

--This month the dollar gained 1.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage gain since Wednesday, June 30, 2021

--Up for two straight months

--Up 1.45% over the last two months

--Largest two month percentage gain since Wednesday, June 30, 2021

--Up seven of the past nine months

--Today the dollar lost 0.62% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, Aug. 13, 2021

--Snaps a six session winning streak

--Off 0.62% from its 52-week high of 111.973 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 8.34% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 5.43% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.71% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-30-21 1735ET