Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.35 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.15% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.11% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 18.57% from its 52-week low of 115.846 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Rose 18.57% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.83% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 4.76% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

03-08-23 1735ET