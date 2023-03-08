Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.35 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.15% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for three straight sessions
--Up 1.11% over the last three sessions
--Largest three-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
--Off 8.52% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 18.57% from its 52-week low of 115.846 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Rose 18.57% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.83% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 4.76% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-08-23 1735ET