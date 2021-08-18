Dollar Gains 0.16% to 109.77 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.77 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.45% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

--Off 1.58% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.86% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.44% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.07% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.25% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-18-21 1735ET