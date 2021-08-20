Dollar Gains 0.16% to 109.79 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.79 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.02% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021

--Off 1.56% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.88% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.76% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.09% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.27% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-20-21 1737ET