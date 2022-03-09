Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.16% to 115.85 Yen -- Data Talk

03/09/2022 | 05:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.85 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0086 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.88% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 0.24% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 7.39% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 6.88% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.76% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.65% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.14% 1.31689 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.7801 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.21% 1.105 Delayed Quote.-4.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.28% 0.013134 Delayed Quote.-3.19%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.11% 0.68313 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:46pAmazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback
RE
05:44pU.S. leaning toward ending COVID-era expulsions of migrants at Mexico border - sources
RE
05:41pCitigroup says operating Russia consumer business on 'more limited basis'
RE
05:38pColombia's February inflation an unpleasant surprise - central bank official
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.81% to 90.83 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 1.62% to $1.1076 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.63% to $1.3185 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.16% to 115.85 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 4.11% to $0.121 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 5.77% to $2708.44 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. LNG exporters emerge as big winners of Europe natgas crisis
2FTSE 100 rises after Zelensky says Ukraine not pressing on Nato members..
3Tech, financials lead resurgent Wall St as oil plunges
4Nokia Oyj : again rated by GlobalData as Managed Infrastructure Service..
5Analyst recommandations: Dollar Tree, Domino's, Lululemon, NatWest, Nvi..

HOT NEWS