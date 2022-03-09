Dollar Gains 0.16% to 115.85 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.85 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0086 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.88% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Friday, Jan. 28, 2022

--Highest five pm New York rate since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Off 0.24% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 7.39% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 6.88% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.76% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.65% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-22 1733ET