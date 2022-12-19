Dollar Gains 0.16% to 136.91 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.91 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 8.82% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 20.49% from its 52-week low of 113.629 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 20.49% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.83% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.95% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1742ET