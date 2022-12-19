Advanced search
Dollar Gains 0.16% to 136.91 Yen -- Data Talk

12/19/2022 | 10:43pm GMT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.91 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 8.82% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 20.49% from its 52-week low of 113.629 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021

--Rose 20.49% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.83% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.95% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.2149 Delayed Quote.-10.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.34% 0.7326 Delayed Quote.-7.80%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.06075 Delayed Quote.-6.91%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.01211 Delayed Quote.-9.96%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.15% 0.636 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
HOT NEWS