Dollar Gains 0.16% to 136.91 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.91 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Off 8.82% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 20.49% from its 52-week low of 113.629 hit Monday, Dec. 20, 2021
--Rose 20.49% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.83% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.95% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
