Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.16% to 150.15 Yen -- Data Talk

10/20/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 150.15 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for 12 straight sessions

--Up 4.17% over the last 12 sessions

--Largest 12-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market rose for 13 straight sessions

--Up 20 of the past 24 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 33.14% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 31.71% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.75% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 30.45% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.20% 1.12289 Delayed Quote.-16.10%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.7259 Delayed Quote.-7.82%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.18% 0.97818 Delayed Quote.-13.26%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.32% 0.012085 Delayed Quote.-9.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.18% 0.56676 Delayed Quote.-17.26%
Latest news "Economy"
05:59pTSX ends lower as financials and industrials lose ground
RE
05:52pIranian trainers on the ground helped Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, U.S. says
RE
05:52pForeign investors sold about $1 bln of Colombian debt in 'over-reaction' -finance minister
RE
05:50pBrazil's 2022/23 coffee crop 60% sold by Oct. 18, says report
RE
05:40pTwitter's workforce likely to be hit with massive cuts in coming months - report
RE
05:39pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.08% to 104.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pEuro Gains 0.13% to $0.9788 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pSterling Gains 0.19% to $1.1239 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:39pDollar Gains 0.16% to 150.15 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pUtilities Down Sharply as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla Inc - CEO Elon Musk Says Looking Forward To Record-Breaking Q4 - ..
2America's new nuclear power industry has a Russian problem
3UK watchdog advocates measures to boost North Sea oil and gas output
4INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares reverse losses to continue winning streak
5Indonesia Energy Discovers Oil at Kruh 28, the Second of Two Back-to-Ba..

HOT NEWS