Dollar Gains 0.16% to 150.15 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 150.15 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0067 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for 12 straight sessions

--Up 4.17% over the last 12 sessions

--Largest 12-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, April 19, 2022 when the market rose for 13 straight sessions

--Up 20 of the past 24 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 33.14% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 31.71% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.75% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 30.45% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-20-22 1738ET