Dollar Gains 0.17% to 129.36 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 129.36 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.17% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 1.12% from its 52-week high of 130.819 hit Thursday, April 28, 2022

--Up 18.93% from its 52-week low of 108.764 hit Monday, May 24, 2021

--Rose 18.80% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.38% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 12.38% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1736ET