Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.17% to 139.54 Yen -- Data Talk

11/16/2022 | 05:36pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 139.54 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.17% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.06% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 23.73% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 22.28% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.19% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 21.23% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.30% 1.19144 Delayed Quote.-13.14%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.46% 0.74975 Delayed Quote.-5.12%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.35% 1.03934 Delayed Quote.-9.24%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.47% 0.012278 Delayed Quote.-8.03%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.37% 0.61455 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
Latest news "Economy"
05:55pKeystone oil pipeline issues resolved after storms cause volumes to be cut -source
RE
05:54pArgentine Congress approves 2023 budget, sees inflation slowing
RE
05:49pArgentina cenbank debt poses 'systemic risk' to financial sector, Moody's says
RE
05:49pRenault may sell 28% stake in Nissan to match holdings - Nikkei
RE
05:46pTyson Foods ends COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees
RE
05:40pCoinbase CFO says full contagion impact of FTX collapse still to show - WSJ
RE
05:36pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.02% to 99.14 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pUK to turn page on 'Trussonomics' with budget plan
RE
05:36pEuro Gains 0.44% to $1.0396 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:36pSterling Gains 0.41% to $1.1915 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revea..
2Zurich Insurance : accelerates its successful, customer-focused strateg..
3Analyst recommendations: Qualcomm, National Grid, Magellan, Medtronic, ..
4North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-
5Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..

HOT NEWS