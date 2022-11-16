Dollar Gains 0.17% to 139.54 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 139.54 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0072 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.17% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 7.06% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 23.73% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 22.28% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 6.19% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 21.23% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-16-22 1735ET