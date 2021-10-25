Dollar Gains 0.18% to 113.71 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.71 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.18% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 15, 2021

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 0.58% from its 52-week high of 114.378 hit Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

--Up 10.70% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 8.46% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.18% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.06% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-21 1732ET