Dollar Gains 0.18% to 125.88 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 125.88 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0079 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.18% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for 10 straight sessions
--Up 3.44% over the last 10 sessions
--Largest 10 day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 31, 2014 when the market rose for 10 straight sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 16.69% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021
--Rose 15.74% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.44% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.36% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-14-22 1741ET