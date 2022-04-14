Log in
Dollar Gains 0.18% to 125.88 Yen -- Data Talk

04/14/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 125.88 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0079 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.18% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for 10 straight sessions

--Up 3.44% over the last 10 sessions

--Largest 10 day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 31, 2014 when the market rose for 10 straight sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 16.69% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 15.74% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.44% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.36% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.33% 1.3076 Delayed Quote.-3.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.26% 0.7925 Delayed Quote.-0.01%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.63% 1.0828 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.21% 0.013112 Delayed Quote.-2.09%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.19% 0.67826 Delayed Quote.0.28%
