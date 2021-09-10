Dollar Gains 0.19% to 109.91 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.91 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.19% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one week percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.16% vs. the Japanese yen
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Off 1.45% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 7.00% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 3.53% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.08% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.39% vs the Japanese yen
