Dollar Gains 0.19% to 135.21 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.21 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.19% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 6.38% over the last four weeks

--Largest four-week percentage gain since Friday, April 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.19% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 1.03% from its 52-week high of 136.62 hit Tuesday, June 21, 2022

--Up 24.01% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 22.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.07% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.47% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1740ET