Dollar Gains 0.19% to 135.21 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.21 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.19% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for four straight weeks
--Up 6.38% over the last four weeks
--Largest four-week percentage gain since Friday, April 1, 2022
--Longest winning streak since the week ending May 6, 2022 when the market rose for nine straight weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.19% vs. the Japanese yen
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 1.03% from its 52-week high of 136.62 hit Tuesday, June 21, 2022
--Up 24.01% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021
--Rose 22.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 5.07% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 17.47% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
