Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.19% to 137.06 Yen -- Data Talk

12/06/2022 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.06 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.19% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.04% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Off 8.72% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 20.88% from its 52-week low of 113.383 hit Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

--Rose 20.68% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 19.07% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1755ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.53% 1.21348 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.49% 0.73233 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.29% 1.04695 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.64% 0.012133 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.08% 0.63214 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.28% to 98.38 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pEuro Lost 0.26% to $1.0466 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pSterling Lost 0.51% to $1.2130 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:56pDollar Gains 0.19% to 137.06 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:53pRussia oil price cap launch gives G7 leverage -U.S. Treasury official
RE
05:52pBlackRock has frozen hires, reduced spending, says CFO
RE
05:41pCredit Suisse Agrees Deal To Use First Boston Brand On Spun-Off Arm - FT
RE
05:41pCredit suisse agrees deal to use first boston brand on spun-off…
RE
05:35pIn France, minority communities decry a surge in police fines
RE
05:32pCommunications Services Down Sharply on Streaming Concerns -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Barclays, Estee Lauder, GE, Lockheed Martin, M..
5Futures subdued after sharp Wall St selloff on Fed worries

HOT NEWS