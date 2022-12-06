Dollar Gains 0.19% to 137.06 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.06 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.19% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 2.04% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022

--Off 8.72% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 20.88% from its 52-week low of 113.383 hit Friday, Dec. 10, 2021

--Rose 20.68% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 19.07% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-06-22 1755ET