Dollar Gains 0.19% to 143.20 Yen -- Data Talk

09/19/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 143.20 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0070 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.19% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 0.94% from its 52-week high of 144.562 hit Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up 31.11% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 30.89% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.06% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 24.41% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.04% 1.14383 Delayed Quote.-15.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.75469 Delayed Quote.-4.74%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.0031 End-of-day quote.-11.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.0125 End-of-day quote.-6.52%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.50% 0.59628 Delayed Quote.-12.40%
HOT NEWS