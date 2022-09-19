Dollar Gains 0.19% to 143.20 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 143.20 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0070 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.19% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 0.94% from its 52-week high of 144.562 hit Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up 31.11% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 30.89% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.06% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 24.41% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-19-22 1739ET