Dollar Gains 0.20% to 111.02 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.02 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.20% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 1.35% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage gain since Friday, April 2, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 12, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.46% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 4, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 0.46% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 8.08% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.26% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.46% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 1731ET