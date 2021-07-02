Dollar Gains 0.20% to 111.02 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.02 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.20% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for four straight weeks
--Up 1.35% over the last four weeks
--Largest four week percentage gain since Friday, April 2, 2021
--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 12, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks
--Up five of the past six weeks
--Today the dollar lost 0.46% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 4, 2021
--Snaps a two session winning streak
--Down five of the past seven sessions
--Off 0.46% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 8.08% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 3.26% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.46% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
07-02-21 1731ET