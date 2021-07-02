Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.20% to 111.02 Yen -- Data Talk

07/02/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.02 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.20% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 1.35% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage gain since Friday, April 2, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending March 12, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up five of the past six weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.46% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Friday, June 4, 2021

--Snaps a two session winning streak

--Down five of the past seven sessions

--Off 0.46% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 8.08% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.26% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.46% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-02-21 1731ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pBiden taps House aide to chair U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission
RE
05:46pFED'S DALY : Appropriate to consider tapering later this year
RE
05:40pWall Street hits record on robust June jobs data
RE
05:36pStock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data
RE
05:36pStock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data
RE
05:32pDollar Gains 0.20% to 111.02 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pSterling Lost 0.38% to $1.3830 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEuro Lost 0.61% to $1.1865 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.45% to 86.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.3% to 20,226.11
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
2Stock prices rise, dollar falls on U.S. jobs data
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global
4VALMET OYJ : VALMET OYJ : and Neles to merge creating a leading company with a unique offering for process ind..
5U.S. jobs gain largest in 10 months; employers raise wages, sweeten perks

HOT NEWS