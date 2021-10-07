Dollar Gains 0.20% to 111.64 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.64 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.20% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up two of the past three sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Off 0.30% from its 52-week high of 111.973 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021
--Up 8.68% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 5.29% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 8.06% vs the Japanese yen
