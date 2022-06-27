Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Latest News
News: Latest News
 Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature:

ShaMaran March 2022 Payments Received

06/27/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. ("ShaMaran" or the "Company") (SNM: TSXV and Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden)) confirms receipt of payment for the March 2022 Atrush sales and entitlements at $ 43.66 million ($ 16.07 million net to the Company).

The Company is also in receipt of $ 3.12 million net to the Company as the next instalment for March 2022 in the Kurdistan Regional Government ("KRG") receivable repayment mechanism calculated based on the KRG's proposed amendment to the mechanism repayment terms as announced on May 13, 2021.  Today's payment repays in full the KRG's outstanding receivable amount owed to the Company.

OTHER
This information contains information that ShaMaran is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.  This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on June 27, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. Eastern TimeArctic Securities AS (Swedish branch) is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) +46 844 68 61 00, certifiedadviser@arctic.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Follow us on Social Media:
Instagram:  @shamaranpetroleumcorp
Twitter:       @shamaran_corp
Facebook:  @shamaranpetroleumcorp

View PDF Version

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ShaMaran Investor Relations
Investor.Relations@shamaranpetroleum.com

Sophia Shane
Corporate Development, Canada
+1 604 806 3575
sophias@namdo.com

Robert Eriksson
Investor Relations, Sweden
+46 701 112615

ABOUT SHAMARAN
ShaMaran is a Kurdistan focused oil development and exploration company which holds a 27.6% interest, through its wholly-owned subsidiary General Exploration Partners, Inc., in the Atrush Block and as announced in the Company's news release of July 12, 2021 upon successful closing of the acquisition from a TotalEnergies' affiliate will then also hold an 18% interest through its then wholly-owned subsidiary TEPKRI Sarsang A/S in the Sarsang Block.

ShaMaran is a Canadian oil and gas company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and the Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Sweden) under the symbol "SNM" and is part of the "Lundin Group of Companies".

https://news.cision.com/shamaran-petroleum-corp-/r/shamaran-march-2022-payments-received,c3592209

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17253/3592209/abe6f4e39d8ddb80.pdf

(c) 2022 Cision. All rights reserved., source Press Releases - English

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SHAMARAN PETROLEUM CORP. -5.88% 0.08 Delayed Quote.58.51%
Latest news "Latest News"
Latest news "Latest News"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent falls 2.5% as Prosus, Napsers say to gradually sell shares
2NIO's Hong Kong, Singapore Shares Hit New Highs as Outlook Brightens
3AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
4Analyst recommendations: Amazon, AutoZone, Lyondellbasell, WEC Energy, ..
5Xiaomi Shares Rise as China's Smartphone Sales Show Signs of Improvemen..

HOT NEWS