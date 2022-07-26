Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.20% to 136.94 Yen -- Data Talk

07/26/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 136.94 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.20% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.62% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Friday, July 15, 2022

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 1.44% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 25.60% from its 52-week low of 109.027 hit Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021

--Rose 24.73% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.92% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 18.97% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.20% 1.2029 Delayed Quote.-11.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.24% 0.77585 Delayed Quote.-2.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.04% 1.01172 Delayed Quote.-10.29%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012523 Delayed Quote.-6.71%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.43% 0.62262 Delayed Quote.-8.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pVisa cfo says good growth this quarter driven by affluent consum…
RE
05:58pVisa cfo says affluent spending has been on the rise - conf call…
RE
05:55pVisa cfo says we don't see any slowdown in spending by lower inc…
RE
05:50pVisa cfo says fourth quarter net revenues could grow at the high…
RE
05:49pWhite house economic adviser deese says enacting deficit red…
RE
05:49pWhite house economic adviser deese says in consumer ca…
RE
05:40pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.43% to 98.95 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pEuro Lost 0.99% to $1.0119 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pSterling Lost 0.12% to $1.2031 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:40pDollar Gains 0.20% to 136.94 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
2Walmart profit warning hammers retail stocks
3Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, UnitedHealth, American Express, EOG..
4China stocks rise as property stocks rally for second day
5ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs

HOT NEWS