Dollar Gains 0.20% to 144.42 Yen -- Data Talk

09/29/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.42 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.20% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 0.27% from its 52-week high of 144.808 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 30.20% from its 52-week low of 110.924 hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Rose 29.78% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.94% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.47% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 3.18% 1.11721 Delayed Quote.-20.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.31% 0.7309 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 1.28% 0.98295 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012274 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.40% 0.5738 Delayed Quote.-17.64%
