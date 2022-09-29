Dollar Gains 0.20% to 144.42 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.42 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.20% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up seven of the past nine sessions

--Off 0.27% from its 52-week high of 144.808 hit Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 30.20% from its 52-week low of 110.924 hit Monday, Oct. 4, 2021

--Rose 29.78% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.94% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.47% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1736ET