Dollar Gains 0.21% to 125.66 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 125.66 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0080 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.21% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for nine straight sessions
--Up 3.26% over the last nine sessions
--Largest nine day percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, July 31, 2014 when the market rose for 10 straight sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 16.49% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021
--Rose 15.34% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.26% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 9.17% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-13-22 1744ET