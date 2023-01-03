Dollar Gains 0.21% to 131.01 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.01 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.21% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

--Snaps a three session losing streak

--Off 12.74% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 15.25% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan 21, 2022

--Rose 12.82% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.08% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1736ET