Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.13 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.21% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.63% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, May 1, 2023
--Off 10.00% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 6.55% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022
--Rose 3.71% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is down 0.86% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 3.06% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
