Dollar/Japanese yen: 135.13 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0074 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.21% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.63% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Monday, May 1, 2023

--Off 10.00% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 6.55% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Rose 3.71% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.86% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 3.06% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-08-23 1744ET