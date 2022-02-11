Dollar Gains 0.22% to 115.45 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.45 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.22% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.48% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 0.59% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 10.04% from its 52-week low of 104.915 hit Friday, Feb. 12, 2021

--Rose 10.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.26% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.30% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

