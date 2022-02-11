Dollar Gains 0.22% to 115.45 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.45 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.22% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up two of the past three weeks
--Today the dollar lost 0.48% vs. the Japanese yen
--Largest one day percentage decline since Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022
--Down two of the past three sessions
--Off 0.59% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022
--Up 10.04% from its 52-week low of 104.915 hit Friday, Feb. 12, 2021
--Rose 10.04% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.26% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.30% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-11-22 1735ET