  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.22% to 147.22 Yen -- Data Talk

10/13/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 147.22 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.22% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for seven straight sessions

--Up 2.14% over the last seven sessions

--Largest seven-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--Up 15 of the past 19 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 30.54% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 29.51% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.73% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 27.91% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1738ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 2.07% 1.1329 Delayed Quote.-18.97%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.50% 0.7268 Delayed Quote.-8.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.75% 0.9777 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.03% 0.01217 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.49% 0.5638 Delayed Quote.-18.34%
