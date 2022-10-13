Dollar Gains 0.22% to 147.22 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 147.22 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0068 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.22% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for seven straight sessions

--Up 2.14% over the last seven sessions

--Largest seven-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, June 14, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--Up 15 of the past 19 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 30.54% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 29.51% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.73% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 27.91% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-22 1738ET