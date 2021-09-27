Log in
Dollar Gains 0.24% to 111.01 Yen -- Data Talk

09/27/2021 | 05:34pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.01 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.24% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.64% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage gain since Monday, March 8, 2021

--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up six of the past eight sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 2, 2021

--Off 0.46% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 8.07% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 5.23% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.92% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.45% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-21 1733ET

