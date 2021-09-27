Dollar Gains 0.24% to 111.01 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.01 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.24% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for four straight sessions
--Up 1.64% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day percentage gain since Monday, March 8, 2021
--Longest winning streak since Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, when the market rose for five straight sessions
--Up six of the past eight sessions
--Highest five pm New York rate since Friday, July 2, 2021
--Off 0.46% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021
--Up 8.07% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 5.23% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.92% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.45% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
09-27-21 1733ET