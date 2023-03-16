Dollar/Japanese yen: 133.75 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.24% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 10.92% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 12.78% from its 52-week low of 118.595 hit Thursday, March 17, 2022

--Rose 12.78% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 1.82% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.00% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

