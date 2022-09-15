Advanced search
Dollar Gains 0.24% to 143.50 Yen -- Data Talk

09/15/2022 | 05:38pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 143.50 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0070 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.24% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up 12 of the past 15 sessions

--Off 0.74% from its 52-week high of 144.562 hit Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up 31.38% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 30.76% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.27% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 24.67% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 1737ET

