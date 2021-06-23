Dollar Gains 0.25% to 110.95 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.95 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.25% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.66% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Wednesday, March 25, 2020

--Up 8.02% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.65% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.25% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.40% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

