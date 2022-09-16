Dollar Gains 0.25% to 142.93 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 142.93 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0070 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.25% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for five straight weeks

--Up 7.10% over the last five weeks

--Largest five-week percentage gain since Friday, April 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending July 15, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.39% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down two of the past three sessions

--Off 1.13% from its 52-week high of 144.562 hit Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up 30.86% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 29.95% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.87% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 24.18% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

09-16-22 1736ET