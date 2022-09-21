Advanced search
Dollar Gains 0.25% to 144.08 Yen -- Data Talk

09/21/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.08 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.25% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.80% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Up 15 of the past 19 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Off 0.33% from its 52-week high of 144.562 hit Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up 31.21% from its 52-week low of 109.808 hit Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

--Rose 31.21% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.69% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.18% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.93% 1.1272 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.73% 0.74261 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.32% 0.98385 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.24% 0.012512 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.91% 0.58487 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
