Dollar Gains 0.25% to 144.08 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.08 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.25% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 0.80% over the last three sessions

--Largest three-day percentage gain since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

--Up 15 of the past 19 sessions

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Off 0.33% from its 52-week high of 144.562 hit Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up 31.21% from its 52-week low of 109.808 hit Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021

--Rose 31.21% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.69% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.18% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-21-22 1733ET