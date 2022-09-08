Dollar Gains 0.25% to 144.11 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.11 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.25% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 2.79% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 22, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions

--Up nine of the past 10 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 31.94% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 31.33% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.72% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.21% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

