Dollar Gains 0.25% to 144.11 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 144.11 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.25% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for four straight sessions
--Up 2.79% over the last four sessions
--Largest four-day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 22, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, when the market rose for five straight sessions
--Up nine of the past 10 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 31.94% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021
--Rose 31.33% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 3.72% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 25.21% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
09-08-22 1735ET