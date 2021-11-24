Dollar Gains 0.26% to 115.42 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.42 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.26% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for three straight sessions

--Up 1.22% over the last three sessions

--Largest three day percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021

--Up eight of the past 11 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017

--Up 12.37% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 10.49% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.23% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 11.72% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-24-21 1750ET