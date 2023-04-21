Dollar/Japanese yen: 134.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0075 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.26% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.48% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Feb. 24, 2023

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.08% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.44% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage decline since Thursday, April 13, 2023

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 10.66% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 5.76% from its 52-week low of 126.83 hit Tuesday, May 24, 2022

--Rose 4.34% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.04% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 2.30% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

