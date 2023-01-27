Dollar Gains 0.27% to 129.85 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 129.85 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0077 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.27% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 1.56% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week percentage gain since Friday, Dec. 16, 2022

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.28% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down three of the past four sessions

--Off 13.52% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 13.44% from its 52-week low of 114.467 hit Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022

--Rose 12.69% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.97% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.97% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1736ET