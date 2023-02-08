Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.27% to 131.43 Yen -- Data Talk

02/08/2023 | 05:36pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.43 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.27% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 12.46% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 14.55% from its 52-week low of 114.737 hit Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Rose 13.75% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.24% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-23 1735ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.20706 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.42% 0.7436 Delayed Quote.0.73%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.16% 1.0713 Delayed Quote.0.25%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.22% 0.012105 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.16% 0.63107 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
HOT NEWS