Dollar Gains 0.27% to 131.43 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 131.43 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.27% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up three of the past four sessions

--Off 12.46% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 14.55% from its 52-week low of 114.737 hit Monday, Feb. 21, 2022

--Rose 13.75% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.02% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.24% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

02-08-23 1735ET