Dollar Gains 0.27% to 132.25 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.25 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.27% vs. the Japanese yen
--Snaps a two session losing streak
--Up four of the past six sessions
--Off 11.92% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
--Up 16.33% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022
--Rose 14.70% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.86% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.86% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
01-10-23 1734ET