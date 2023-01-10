Dollar Gains 0.27% to 132.25 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 132.25 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0076 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.27% vs. the Japanese yen

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Up four of the past six sessions

--Off 11.92% from its 52-week high of 150.149 hit Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022

--Up 16.33% from its 52-week low of 113.681 hit Friday, Jan. 21, 2022

--Rose 14.70% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.86% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 0.86% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1734ET