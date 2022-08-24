Dollar Gains 0.28% to 137.13 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 137.13 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0073 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.28% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up 13 of the past 17 sessions

--Off 1.31% from its 52-week high of 138.945 hit Thursday, July 14, 2022

--Up 25.55% from its 52-week low of 109.223 hit Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021

--Rose 24.67% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 2.92% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 19.14% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1736ET