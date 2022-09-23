Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Dollar Gains 0.28% to 143.34 Yen -- Data Talk

09/23/2022 | 05:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dollar/Japanese yen: 143.34 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0070 dollar per Japanese yen)


--This week the dollar gained 0.28% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for six straight weeks

--Up 7.41% over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending July 15, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.69% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 0.84% from its 52-week high of 144.562 hit Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up 29.44% from its 52-week low of 110.741 hit Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

--Rose 29.44% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.16% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 24.53% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-23-22 1741ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -3.68% 1.08474 Delayed Quote.-16.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.94% 0.7352 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.51% 0.969 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.26% 0.012308 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.73% 0.5744 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pArgentina's oil workers end strike after inking deal on safety
RE
05:58pWall St Week Ahead-Investors wonder when vicious sell-off in U.S. stocks will end
RE
05:48pCanada, South Korea seek deeper cooperation on critical minerals
RE
05:47pSaudi crown prince discusses energy security with senior U.S. officials -state news agency
RE
05:46pWall St. slumps on rate hike, recession worries
RE
05:43pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 2.57% This Week to 104.11 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pBankrupt crypto lender Voyager's CFO to exit months after appointment
RE
05:42pEuro Lost 3.25% to $0.9690 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pSterling Lost 5.02% to $1.0850 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pDollar Gains 0.28% to 143.34 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PPG to announce third-quarter 2022 results October 19
2South Africa mine dam collapse highlights patchy regulation
3Airbus Shares Rise After Management Backs Production, Dividend Goals
4Analyst recommendations: Ally Financial, CrowdStrike, Equifax, Marathon..
5RWE : tests innovative technologies to further promote sustainability a..

HOT NEWS