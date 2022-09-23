Dollar Gains 0.28% to 143.34 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 143.34 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0070 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.28% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for six straight weeks

--Up 7.41% over the last six weeks

--Largest six-week percentage gain since Friday, April 29, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending July 15, 2022 when the market rose for seven straight weeks

--Up seven of the past eight weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.69% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 0.84% from its 52-week high of 144.562 hit Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022

--Up 29.44% from its 52-week low of 110.741 hit Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

--Rose 29.44% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 3.16% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 24.53% vs the Japanese yen

