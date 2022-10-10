Advanced search
Dollar Gains 0.28% to 145.72 Yen -- Data Talk

10/10/2022 | 05:40pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 145.72 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.28% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 1.10% over the last four sessions

--Largest four-day percentage gain since Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, when the market rose for four straight sessions

--Up 12 of the past 16 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 29.21% from its 52-week low of 112.779 hit Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021

--Rose 28.58% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.69% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 26.60% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-22 1739ET

