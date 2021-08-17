Dollar Gains 0.29% to 109.59 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 109.59 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Friday, Aug. 6, 2021

--Snaps a two session losing streak

--Off 1.74% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 6.69% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.96% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.09% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.07% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-17-21 1735ET