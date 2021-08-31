Dollar Gains 0.29% to 110.00 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.00 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0091 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This month the dollar gained 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one month percentage gain since June 2021

--Up six of the past eight months

--Today the dollar gained 0.07% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.13% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 1.37% from its 52-week high of 111.526 hit Thursday, July 1, 2021

--Up 7.09% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.82% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 6.47% vs the Japanese yen

