Dollar Gains 0.29% to 113.71 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.71 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight weeks

--Up 0.80% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021

--Up four of the past six weeks

--Today the dollar gained 0.01% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up four of the past five sessions

--Off 1.48% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021

--Up 10.71% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 10.06% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 0.49% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.07% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-17-21 1734ET