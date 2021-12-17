Dollar Gains 0.29% to 113.71 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 113.71 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0088 dollar per Japanese yen)
--This week the dollar gained 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for two straight weeks
--Up 0.80% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week percentage gain since Friday, Oct. 22, 2021
--Up four of the past six weeks
--Today the dollar gained 0.01% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up four of the past five sessions
--Off 1.48% from its 52-week high of 115.424 hit Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021
--Up 10.71% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021
--Rose 10.06% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 0.49% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 10.07% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
