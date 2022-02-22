Log in
Dollar Gains 0.29% to 115.07 Yen -- Data Talk

02/22/2022 | 05:31pm EST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.07 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 0.91% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.33% from its 52-week low of 105.25 hit Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

--Rose 9.33% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.06% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.03% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-22-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.05% 1.3588 Delayed Quote.0.46%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.08% 0.7826 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 1.13267 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.013401 Delayed Quote.-0.26%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.56% 0.67327 Delayed Quote.-2.15%
