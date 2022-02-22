Dollar Gains 0.29% to 115.07 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 115.07 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0087 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022

--Up two of the past three sessions

--Off 0.91% from its 52-week high of 116.13 hit Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022

--Up 9.33% from its 52-week low of 105.25 hit Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021

--Rose 9.33% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is down 0.06% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is down 0.03% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

