Dollar Gains 0.29% to 121.15 Yen -- Data Talk

03/23/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 121.15 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0083 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight sessions

--Up 2.16% over the last four sessions

--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 16, 2022

--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, March 16, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions

--Up 12 of the past 13 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 21, 2015

--Up 12.31% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021

--Rose 11.42% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 5.37% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.26% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-23-22 1742ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.49% 1.32013 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.09% 0.7952 Delayed Quote.0.42%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.22% 1.10039 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.50% 0.013072 Delayed Quote.-2.38%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.6967 Delayed Quote.0.60%
HOT NEWS