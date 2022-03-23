Dollar Gains 0.29% to 121.15 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 121.15 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0083 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.29% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for four straight sessions
--Up 2.16% over the last four sessions
--Largest four day percentage gain since Wednesday, March 16, 2022
--Longest winning streak since Wednesday, March 16, 2022 when the market rose for eight straight sessions
--Up 12 of the past 13 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Highest five pm New York rate since Monday, Dec. 21, 2015
--Up 12.31% from its 52-week low of 107.876 hit Friday, April 23, 2021
--Rose 11.42% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Month-to-date it is up 5.37% vs the Japanese yen
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 5.26% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
