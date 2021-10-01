Log in
Dollar Gains 0.30% to 111.07 Yen -- Data Talk

10/01/2021 | 10:40pm BST
Dollar/Japanese yen: 111.07 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--This week the dollar gained 0.30% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for four straight weeks

--Up 1.25% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week percentage gain since Friday, July 2, 2021

--Longest winning streak since the week ending July 2, 2021 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Up six of the past seven weeks

--Today the dollar lost 0.19% vs. the Japanese yen

--Down for two straight sessions

--Down 0.81% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

--Off 0.81% from its 52-week high of 111.973 hit Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021

--Up 8.13% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 5.47% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.51% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-01-21 1739ET

