Dollar Gains 0.31% to 110.67 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 110.67 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0090 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.31% vs. the Japanese yen

--Largest one day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.40% over the last two sessions

--Largest two day percentage gain since Wednesday, June 16, 2021

--Off 0.04% from its 52-week high of 110.716 hit Wednesday, March 31, 2021

--Up 7.75% from its 52-week low of 102.716 hit Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021

--Rose 3.89% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Month-to-date it is up 1.00% vs the Japanese yen

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 7.13% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-22-21 1732ET