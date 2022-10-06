Dollar Gains 0.31% to 145.14 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 145.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)
--Today the dollar gained 0.31% vs. the Japanese yen
--Up for two straight sessions
--Up 0.69% over the last two sessions
--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022
--Up 10 of the past 14 sessions
--A new 52-week high
--Up 30.01% from its 52-week low of 111.636 hit Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021
--Rose 30.01% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago
--Year-to-date the dollar is up 26.10% vs the Japanese yen
Data based on 5 p.m. ET values
Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data
