Dollar Gains 0.31% to 145.14 Yen -- Data Talk

Dollar/Japanese yen: 145.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)

--Today the dollar gained 0.31% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.69% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 14 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 30.01% from its 52-week low of 111.636 hit Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

--Rose 30.01% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 26.10% vs the Japanese yen

Data based on 5 p.m. ET values

Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data

10-06-22 1736ET