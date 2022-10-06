Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Dollar Gains 0.31% to 145.14 Yen -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
Dollar/Japanese yen: 145.14 Japanese yen per dollar (0.0069 dollar per Japanese yen)


--Today the dollar gained 0.31% vs. the Japanese yen

--Up for two straight sessions

--Up 0.69% over the last two sessions

--Largest two-day percentage gain since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022

--Up 10 of the past 14 sessions

--A new 52-week high

--Up 30.01% from its 52-week low of 111.636 hit Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021

--Rose 30.01% vs the Japanese yen from 52 weeks ago

--Year-to-date the dollar is up 26.10% vs the Japanese yen


Data based on 5 p.m. ET values


Source: Tullett Prebon and Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1736ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -1.64% 1.11696 Delayed Quote.-15.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -1.05% 0.7272 Delayed Quote.-6.41%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -1.16% 0.97968 Delayed Quote.-12.82%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.84% 0.012147 Delayed Quote.-8.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -1.92% 0.56648 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
